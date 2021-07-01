Prince Harry speaks out on fatherhood: 'Two is definitely a juggle'

Prince Harry’s children have been on his mind.

Just a day before the Duke of Sussex joined his older brother Prince William for a statue unveiling honoring their mother Princess Diana, he spoke to Ed Sheeran about fatherhood. Sheeran is a father to 11-month-old daughter Lyra, whom he shares with Cherry Seaborn.

On Wednesday, the royal made a surprise appearance at a London charity to meet with seriously ill children. The 36-year-old visited Kew Gardens in west London for an awards ceremony celebrating WellChild, a charity he is a patron of.

"Two is definitely a juggle," Harry told Sheeran, 30, at the event, as quoted by Us Weekly.

However, Harry told a guest that he and his wife Meghan Markle "have been very lucky so far" with their son Archie Harrison, 2, and Lilibet "Lili" Diana, who was born on June 4.

"She’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy," he gushed.

In a statement released by WellChild, Harry said the charity had "an extraordinarily special place in my heart."

"Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild," he said.

Harry last visited the U.K. for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, in April. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on April 9 at age 99.

Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Harry in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former "Suits" star, 39. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif.



In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.



Winfrey and Harry collaborated on the Apple TV+ mental-health series "The Me You Can’t See."

On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.

The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.