Meghan Markle celebrates 'The Bench' becoming a bestseller, talks how it shows 'another side of masculinity'

Meghan Markle is sharing her thoughts on her own book.

The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex recently published a children's book called "The Bench," which depicts the special relationship between father and son, including that between her husband Prince Harry and their son, Archie.

News broke recently that the book topped the New York Times' bestsellers list in the children's picture book category, and the royal shared a statement of thanks on her Archewell website.

"While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere," said the former "Suits" star. "In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values."

Throughout the book, Markle highlighted the softer and more emotional side of the father-son relationship, which she made note of in her thanks.

"Equally, to depict another side of masculinity — one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness — is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike," Markle concluded. "Thank you for supporting me in this special project."

According to Archewell's website, "The Bench" uses "imagery that captures moments of love and shared experiences between a diverse group of fathers and sons."

The title refers to a symbol of stability and comfort, starting with a drawing of Harry, 36, holding his baby son on a bench, two dogs nearby.

Publication of "The Bench" came four days after the birth of the couple's second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor , named in part for Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II , whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana .

Markle was pregnant with Lilibet while working on the book and the final illustration shows Harry and Archie, now a toddler, at the family's chicken coop. Markle is in the garden on the opposite page, wearing a sun hat, holding an infant in a sling .

