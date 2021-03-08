Prince Harry says Netflix, Spotify deals were necessary to provide security for Meghan Markle and Archie

Prince Harry revealed that his lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify were born out of necessity after his family cut him off financially.

Following his decision to step down from his duties as a senior working member of the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were no longer entitled to certain financial benefits that came with their previous status. Speaking during the couple’s wide-ranging sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, Harry revealed that deals with the streaming giants were never part of their initial plan.

However, when he was forced to make money on his own to provide for his family, the then Los Angeles-based duo started taking meetings.

"The Netflixes and Spotifys of it all was never part of the plan," Harry insisted (via Deadline).

However, he says he was incentivized to figure out a solution quickly once it became clear he and his family would have to pay for their own security.

"This was never the intention. We’re certainly not complaining, our life is great now, we’ve got a beautiful house, I’ve got a beautiful family. The dogs are really happy," he explained to Winfrey. "At the time during COVID, the suggestion by a friend was ‘What about streamers?’ and we hadn’t thought about it. There were all sorts of different options and from my perspective, I just needed enough money to pay for security to keep my family safe."

"Life is about storytelling," added Markle. "For us to be able to have storytelling through a truthful lens that is hopefully uplifting is going to be great, knowing how many people that can land with and be able to give a voice to a lot of people that are underrepresented and aren’t really heard."

Harry noted that the only reason they were able to separate from the family and live securely prior to inking reportedly multi-million dollar deals with the content companies was because of the money left to him by his later mother, Princess Diana.

In September, it was revealed that the couple had inked a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce exclusive content such as documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

Months later, they announced a similar deal with Spotify to produce podcast content through their new company, Archewell Audio.