Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ink podcast deal with Spotify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expanding their media empire.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently signed a podcasting deal with Spotify. The exclusive partnership was announced on Tuesday, Fox News can confirm.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction. With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are,” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a joint statement obtained by Fox News.

The couple will produce content through their new company Archewell Audio for the multiyear deal. Meghan and Harry said they want to “spotlight diverse perspectives and voices."

The first project from Archewell Audio and Spotify is expected to launch sometime next year. In the meantime, a holiday special hosted by the royal duo is set to drop later this month.

It was produced in partnership with Spotify's Gimlet Studios and will feature “stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests in celebration of the new year."

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world. That they are embracing the extraordinary capacity of podcasts on Spotify while also seeking to elevate underrepresented voices is a testament to their appreciation for the potential of audio storytelling,” Dawn Ostroff, Spotify chief content and advertising business officer, added in the press release. “We are proud to partner with The Duke and Duchess and look forward to listeners hearing directly from them and the other creators that they will be elevating via our global platform.”

Meghan and Harry have already signed an exclusive production deal with Netflix since stepping back from the British Royal Family in early 2020 and moving to California.

The multiyear Netflix deal will include documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.