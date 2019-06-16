Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share sweet Father's Day photo of Archie

It was a happy first Father's Day for Prince Harry.

The Ginger Prince and wife Meghan Markle shared a sweet photo for Father's Day of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, early on Sunday morning.

In the photo, Prince Harry's hands are visible holding the baby boy.

"Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex," the @SussexRoyal account wrote on Instagram.

The adorable post is reminiscent of the Mother's Day photo from last month marking Duchess Meghan's first Mother's Day.

Prince Harry, 34, and Duchess Meghan, 37, welcomed son Archie Harrison on May 6. He made his debut to the world two days later.

Harry couldn't help but gush about Archie after his birth, telling reporters, "I haven't been to many births. This is definitely my first birth. It was amazing, absolutely incredible. And as I said, I'm so incredibly proud of my wife and as every father and parent would ever say you know your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is, is absolutely to die for. So, I'm just over the moon."