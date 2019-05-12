Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate first Mother's Day after birth of royal baby Archie Harrison

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marked her first Mother's Day as a mom with a sweet photo of royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — and a tribute to Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

The new parents posted a photo on their @SussexRoyal Instagram account of Duchess Meghan's hands holding baby Archie's feet.

Princess Diana's favorite flowers, forget-me-nots, can be seen in the background.

"Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered," the caption reads. "We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex."

The post also quoted a poem called "Lands", reading, "my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived [sic]."

People reports that Duchess Meghan, 37, is celebrating her first Mother's Day at home with her own mother, Doria Ragland.

Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan welcomed son Archie Harrison on May 6. He made his debut to the world two days later.

"It's magic! It's really amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy," Duchess Meghan told press Wednesday morning, adding that baby Archie has "the sweetest temperament ... He's really calm. It's just been a dream. It's been a special couple of days."