Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Prince Harry

Prince Harry fires back at 'categorically false' reports of a tense reunion with King Charles

Duke of Sussex spokesperson pushes back on claims that September meeting felt 'distinctly formal' in statement with Fox News Digital

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Prince Harry looking to reconcile with King Charles, royal family Video

Prince Harry looking to reconcile with King Charles, royal family

Royal commentator and broadcaster Neil Sean weighs in on the new interview from Prince Harry.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry is pushing back on reports that his recent sit-down with King Charles III felt cold and impersonal, calling the narrative "categorically false."

"Recent reporting of The Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false," a spokesperson for Harry, 41, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son."

PRINCE HARRY AND KING CHARLES REUNITE IN LONDON FOR FIRST TIME IN OVER A YEAR

Prince Harry wearing a blue suit as he exits court in April 2025

Prince Harry is speaking out against sources who claimed his recent meeting with King Charles was "distinctly formal." (Carl Court/Getty Images)

The denial comes after The Sun reported that Harry’s private tea with Charles at Clarence House on Sept. 10 was "distinctly formal." 

The report likened the prince’s visit to that of an "official visitor" rather than a son reuniting with his father.

King Charles inside a car on a rainy day.

King Charles III is seen arriving at Clarence House on Sept. 10, 2025, in London, England. The monarch had a private tea with his son, Prince Harry. (Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

The source who spoke to the outlet also claimed that Harry gifted Charles a photo of the two children he shares with Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – something Harry's team partially confirmed.

"While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity, we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however, the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess," his representative told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

Prince Harry inside a car being driven.

Prince Harry arrives at Clarence House on Sept. 10, 2025, in London, England. (Ben Montgomery/Getty Images)

PRINCE HARRY'S FEUD WITH PRINCE WILLIAM LEAVES KING CHARLES CAUGHT IN ROYAL CROSSFIRE: EXPERTS

The Sept. 10 meeting lasted approximately 55 minutes and marked the first in-person encounter between Harry and the King since February 2024, a time span of more than a year.

Prince Harry in a black suit walking behind his father who is wearing a blue uniform.

Prince Harry confirmed that a photograph was gifted to King Charles during his meeting with him, but said that it didn't feature himself or Meghan Markle. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Harry quietly returned to the U.K. on Sept. 8 for a series of charity events. 

That same day marked the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death — and Harry made a personal visit to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, where he laid flowers at his grandmother’s final resting place.

A close-up of Queen Elizabeth wearing a green suit with a matching hat.

Prince Harry visited Queen Elizabeth's grave during his most recent trip to the U.K. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The reunion between Harry and Charles was significant.

Sources close to Harry previously told People that the Duke had struggled to connect with his father in recent months, claiming that Charles — who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 — had stopped answering his calls and letters.

Prince Harry and Prince William looking at each other in matching suits

Prince Harry and Prince William weren't reported to have seen each other during Harry's visit. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Meanwhile, the divide between Harry and his brother, Prince William, remains wide. 

Royal experts told Fox News Digital the two brothers are still not on speaking terms, despite growing pressure for reconciliation within the monarchy.

In May, Harry told the BBC that he was ready to end the war of words — and that he was desperate for a path forward.

Meghan Markle wears a blue dress next to Prince Harry in khaki coat

Things have been strained between Prince Harry and his family for years. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore," he said at the time. "I don’t know how much longer my father has."

The Duke of Sussex has remained estranged from the monarchy since he and wife Meghan stepped back from their senior royal roles in 2020 and relocated to California.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue