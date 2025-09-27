Prince Harry fires back at 'categorically false' reports of a tense reunion with King Charles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry is pushing back on reports that his recent sit-down with King Charles III felt cold and impersonal, calling the narrative "categorically false."

"Recent reporting of The Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false," a spokesperson for Harry, 41, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.



"The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son."

PRINCE HARRY AND KING CHARLES REUNITE IN LONDON FOR FIRST TIME IN OVER A YEAR

The denial comes after The Sun reported that Harry’s private tea with Charles at Clarence House on Sept. 10 was "distinctly formal."



The report likened the prince’s visit to that of an "official visitor" rather than a son reuniting with his father.

The source who spoke to the outlet also claimed that Harry gifted Charles a photo of the two children he shares with Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – something Harry's team partially confirmed.

"While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity, we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however, the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess," his representative told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

PRINCE HARRY'S FEUD WITH PRINCE WILLIAM LEAVES KING CHARLES CAUGHT IN ROYAL CROSSFIRE: EXPERTS

The Sept. 10 meeting lasted approximately 55 minutes and marked the first in-person encounter between Harry and the King since February 2024, a time span of more than a year.

Harry quietly returned to the U.K. on Sept. 8 for a series of charity events.

That same day marked the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death — and Harry made a personal visit to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, where he laid flowers at his grandmother’s final resting place.

The reunion between Harry and Charles was significant.

Sources close to Harry previously told People that the Duke had struggled to connect with his father in recent months, claiming that Charles — who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 — had stopped answering his calls and letters.

Meanwhile, the divide between Harry and his brother, Prince William, remains wide.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital the two brothers are still not on speaking terms, despite growing pressure for reconciliation within the monarchy.

In May, Harry told the BBC that he was ready to end the war of words — and that he was desperate for a path forward.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore," he said at the time. "I don’t know how much longer my father has."

The Duke of Sussex has remained estranged from the monarchy since he and wife Meghan stepped back from their senior royal roles in 2020 and relocated to California.