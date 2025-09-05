Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry's feud with Prince William leaves King Charles caught in royal crossfire: experts

Cancer-battling monarch is said to be torn between welcoming back his younger son and alienating his heir

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
King Charles is said to be caught between his two sons in a painful, ongoing family feud.

Prince Harry, the monarch’s younger son, will be in London on Sept. 8, raising speculation that he could meet with his father. Fox News Digital reached out to Archewell and Buckingham Palace for comment.

The Duke of Sussex has been estranged from his family since he made his royal exit in 2020 and moved to America.

PRINCE HARRY 'DESPERATE' TO WIN BACK ROYAL FAMILY IN LATEST MANEUVER WITH KING CHARLES: EXPERT

Prince Harry looking somber with his royal family.

Prince Harry will be in London on Sept. 8 for the WellChild Awards. Many royal watchers are hopeful the Duke of Sussex and his family will reconcile. (ISABEL INFANTES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"King Charles is battling cancer," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. "The very public royal rift has been a source of grief for him. It has meant that he has not seen his grandchildren for years. Harry and his father are not speaking… Obviously, reconciliation, especially when illness is involved, is highly desirable. But for it to work, there must be mutual trust."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital there’s one royal who has no desire to reconnect with Harry – his elder brother, Prince William. According to sources, the brothers are not on speaking terms.

Prince Harry and Prince William looking at each other in matching suits

It's unknown if Prince Harry (left) will meet with any members of his family. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"There have been many reports in the British press that William is still extremely angry with Harry and does not want his father softening his position by meeting with him or allowing contact," said Pelham Turner. "[It is understood] that King Charles feels it is his Christian duty to welcome Harry, Meghan Markle and their family back into the fold."

Prince William standing side-by-side looking somber outdoors.

Prince Harry and Prince William are said to not be on speaking terms. (Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

"I had a conversation with a member of a Middle Eastern royal family recently who told me King Charles is more powerful and stronger these days than people understand," said Pelham Turner. "He will make his own decisions on the future of the monarchy, although there were some allegations about Meghan in the past which may worry him. Personally, I want to see unity."

Harry will be in the U.K. on the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, attending the annual WellChild Awards. The event highlights his support for children battling long-term health challenges and the families who care for them.

A close-up of Prince Harry getting visibly emotional as a woman holds his arm

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex reacts next to television presenter Gaby Roslin as he delivers a speech during the WellChild awards at Royal Lancaster Hotel on October 15, 2019, in London, England. (Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Harry’s stay in London gives him a chance to see his father, 76. It’s believed the king will be at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the queen died in 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II sits in her full regal ensemble.

Queen Elizabeth II, England's longest-reigning monarch, died on Sept. 8, 2022. She was 96. (Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"The anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death will weigh heavily on the king’s mind right now, and any last promises he may have made to her in those final hours," said Pelham Turner. "I feel that this could be a very good time emotionally for the king to be reunited with Harry and heal the wounds between them."

"Prince William will also be reminded of his brother’s poor behavior, which sadly impacted and burdened his beloved grandmother’s last few years of her life," added British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard.

The Prince and Princess of Wales walking alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in black attire.

From left: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022, in Windsor, England. At the time, crowds gathered following the queen's death. (Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Prince William will struggle to ever forgive Harry," Chard added.

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and his wife Meghan stepped back as senior royals in 2020. At the time, they cited the unbearable intrusions of the British press and the lack of support from the palace as their reasons for the move.

After the couple settled in California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s 2023 memoir "Spare," which revealed embarrassing details about the House of Windsor and exposed his sibling rivalry with William, worsened tensions.

A person at home in Edinburgh watching the Duke of Sussex being interviewed by ITV's Tom Bradby

A person at home in Edinburgh is watching the Duke of Sussex being interviewed by ITV's Tom Bradby two days before his controversial autobiography "Spare" was published in 2023. (Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)

In May, the 40-year-old told the BBC he wants to reconcile with his family but the king would not speak to him.

King Charles in a grey suit looking serious as he completes duties while battling cancer.

King Charles III arrives to officially open the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital (MMUH) on September 3, 2025, in Birmingham, England. The monarch was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. (Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"I would love reconciliation with my family," he said at the time. "There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don’t know how much longer my father has."

"None of my contacts can confirm whether they’ll meet," said Chard. "It would be a positive step for father and son to have some quiet time behind closed doors. Even better if the king could enjoy his Sussex grandchildren. But… King Charles will only be reminded of the unwanted drama and mistrust issues that circle Prince Harry. Still, Prince Harry could easily travel under the radar to Scotland to meet his father. The public needn’t know."

Meghan and Harry sit with Oprah

Senior royal experts are still having a difficult time trusting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, several experts told Fox News Digital. (Harpo Productions/ Photographer: Joe Pugliese)

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that the only senior royal who would be willing to meet with Harry privately is Charles. However, it would be a "lose-lose situation" between "his boys."

King Charles in Scottish wear outdoors.

King Charles III is expected to be in Scotland's Balmoral Castle. (Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)

"If the king concedes to a meeting with Harry, he risks alienating Prince William," Fordwich warned. "If he doesn’t, he will deepen the rift with Harry and risk more backlash from his son, who was already upset last time when the king had ‘other priorities.’"

There was hope earlier this year that the king was ready to have peace talks with his son.

King Charles looking somber

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer shortly after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In July, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported that Harry quietly extended an olive branch by offering to share his official schedule of engagements. The outlet said this was meant to ease tensions with the king.

Prince William and Kate Middleton walking together looking serious.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to the newly renovated gardens at the Natural History Museum on September 4, 2025, in London, England.  (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The outlet also reported that Harry’s aides had a private meeting with the king’s communications secretary in London. Representatives for Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time. 

William’s reps were noticeably absent from the so-called "peace summit" and the future king’s team was reportedly not notified of the secret meeting.

Prince Harry in a suit looking back with a somber appearance.

Prince Harry is eager to make peace with his family. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Prince William [insists] that Harry can’t be trusted," Fordwich claimed. "The family is rightly concerned regarding privacy and the risks of conducting any conversations with Harry that are later leaked to the press… They’re also wary of Harry’s motive and the likely fallout from any unguarded discussions."

The royal family looking somber while in uniform except for Prince Harry.

Prince Harry's recent trips to the U.K. have been for court cases and funerals. (Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

"Communication lines between Harry’s team and the king’s were re-opened," Fordwich shared. "However, all working with and for the family agree it’s going to be a lengthy process with trust being beyond difficult to rebuild."

Charles and Harry have not met in person since Feb. 2024. They met days after Buckingham Palace announced Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

A young Prince Harry in a suit pointing as his father King Charles looks on.

Prince Harry and the former Prince Charles are seen together in 2015.  (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Last May, Harry was in London for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, while the king hosted an event just miles away. In August, Harry returned for the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, but he and William remained apart.

Meghan Markle wears a blue dress next to Prince Harry in khaki coat

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in California with their two young children. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Royal experts agree it will take time for Harry’s relationship with the royals to heal. As the king continues to prioritize his health, he may avoid stepping into the middle of his sons’ ongoing war of silence.

"The only way reconciliation will work is if the differences are resolved privately," said Fitzwilliams. "Then, trust can slowly be built. The Sussexes' relationship with the media does not inspire trust… While reconciliation is always desirable, it just seems to be a long way off."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

