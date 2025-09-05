Prince Harry's feud with Prince William leaves King Charles caught in royal crossfire: experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

King Charles is said to be caught between his two sons in a painful, ongoing family feud.

Prince Harry, the monarch’s younger son, will be in London on Sept. 8, raising speculation that he could meet with his father. Fox News Digital reached out to Archewell and Buckingham Palace for comment.

The Duke of Sussex has been estranged from his family since he made his royal exit in 2020 and moved to America.

"King Charles is battling cancer," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. "The very public royal rift has been a source of grief for him. It has meant that he has not seen his grandchildren for years. Harry and his father are not speaking… Obviously, reconciliation, especially when illness is involved, is highly desirable. But for it to work, there must be mutual trust."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital there’s one royal who has no desire to reconnect with Harry – his elder brother, Prince William. According to sources, the brothers are not on speaking terms.

"There have been many reports in the British press that William is still extremely angry with Harry and does not want his father softening his position by meeting with him or allowing contact," said Pelham Turner. "[It is understood] that King Charles feels it is his Christian duty to welcome Harry, Meghan Markle and their family back into the fold."

"I had a conversation with a member of a Middle Eastern royal family recently who told me King Charles is more powerful and stronger these days than people understand," said Pelham Turner. "He will make his own decisions on the future of the monarchy, although there were some allegations about Meghan in the past which may worry him. Personally, I want to see unity."

Harry will be in the U.K. on the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, attending the annual WellChild Awards. The event highlights his support for children battling long-term health challenges and the families who care for them.

Harry’s stay in London gives him a chance to see his father, 76. It’s believed the king will be at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the queen died in 2022.

"The anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death will weigh heavily on the king’s mind right now, and any last promises he may have made to her in those final hours," said Pelham Turner. "I feel that this could be a very good time emotionally for the king to be reunited with Harry and heal the wounds between them."

"Prince William will also be reminded of his brother’s poor behavior, which sadly impacted and burdened his beloved grandmother’s last few years of her life," added British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard.

"Prince William will struggle to ever forgive Harry," Chard added.

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and his wife Meghan stepped back as senior royals in 2020. At the time, they cited the unbearable intrusions of the British press and the lack of support from the palace as their reasons for the move.

After the couple settled in California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s 2023 memoir "Spare," which revealed embarrassing details about the House of Windsor and exposed his sibling rivalry with William, worsened tensions.

In May, the 40-year-old told the BBC he wants to reconcile with his family but the king would not speak to him.

"I would love reconciliation with my family," he said at the time. "There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don’t know how much longer my father has."

"None of my contacts can confirm whether they’ll meet," said Chard. "It would be a positive step for father and son to have some quiet time behind closed doors. Even better if the king could enjoy his Sussex grandchildren. But… King Charles will only be reminded of the unwanted drama and mistrust issues that circle Prince Harry. Still, Prince Harry could easily travel under the radar to Scotland to meet his father. The public needn’t know."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that the only senior royal who would be willing to meet with Harry privately is Charles. However, it would be a "lose-lose situation" between "his boys."

"If the king concedes to a meeting with Harry, he risks alienating Prince William," Fordwich warned. "If he doesn’t, he will deepen the rift with Harry and risk more backlash from his son, who was already upset last time when the king had ‘other priorities.’"

There was hope earlier this year that the king was ready to have peace talks with his son.

In July, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported that Harry quietly extended an olive branch by offering to share his official schedule of engagements. The outlet said this was meant to ease tensions with the king.

The outlet also reported that Harry’s aides had a private meeting with the king’s communications secretary in London. Representatives for Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time.

William’s reps were noticeably absent from the so-called "peace summit" and the future king’s team was reportedly not notified of the secret meeting.

"Prince William [insists] that Harry can’t be trusted," Fordwich claimed. "The family is rightly concerned regarding privacy and the risks of conducting any conversations with Harry that are later leaked to the press… They’re also wary of Harry’s motive and the likely fallout from any unguarded discussions."

"Communication lines between Harry’s team and the king’s were re-opened," Fordwich shared. "However, all working with and for the family agree it’s going to be a lengthy process with trust being beyond difficult to rebuild."

Charles and Harry have not met in person since Feb. 2024. They met days after Buckingham Palace announced Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

Last May, Harry was in London for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, while the king hosted an event just miles away. In August, Harry returned for the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, but he and William remained apart.

Royal experts agree it will take time for Harry’s relationship with the royals to heal. As the king continues to prioritize his health, he may avoid stepping into the middle of his sons’ ongoing war of silence.

"The only way reconciliation will work is if the differences are resolved privately," said Fitzwilliams. "Then, trust can slowly be built. The Sussexes' relationship with the media does not inspire trust… While reconciliation is always desirable, it just seems to be a long way off."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.