Prince Harry and King Charles reunite in London for first time in over a year

Prince Harry has reunited with King Charles III for the first time in 18 months.

The Duke of Sussex had a private tea with the king at Clarence House on Wednesday, Fox News Digital learned.

The 40-year-old returned to the U.K. on Sept. 8 to support key causes and charities. He also paid tribute to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the third anniversary of her death, visiting her grave in Windsor and laying flowers.

Fox News Digital reached out to Archewell, which handles the office for the Duke, and Buckingham Palace for comment.

The meeting between father and son is significant. Sources close to Harry previously told People magazine that Charles, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024, was not answering his calls or letters. Royal experts told Fox News Digital that Harry and his brother, Prince William, heir to the British throne, are not on speaking terms.

In May of this year, Harry told the BBC that he wanted to reconcile with his family.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore," Harry told the outlet. "I don’t know how much longer my father has."

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. The couple aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. The royal’s 2023 memoir, "Spare," which exposes embarrassing details about the House of Windsor and his sibling rivalry, worsened tensions.

In July, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported that Harry had quietly extended an olive branch by offering to share his official schedule of engagements. The outlet said this was meant to ease tensions with the king.

The outlet also reported that Harry’s aides had a private meeting with the king’s communications secretary in London. Representatives for Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time.

Prince William’s reps were noticeably absent from the so-called "peace summit" and the future king’s team was reportedly not notified of the secret meeting.

Harry and William were last seen together in Aug. 2024 at the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes. The brothers kept their distance.

"There have been many reports in the British press that William is still extremely angry with Harry and does not want his father softening his position by meeting with him or allowing contact," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner previously told Fox News Digital. "[It is understood] that King Charles feels it is his Christian duty to welcome Harry, Meghan Markle and their family back into the fold."

"I had a conversation with a member of a Middle Eastern royal family recently who told me King Charles is more powerful and stronger these days than people understand," said Pelham Turner. "He will make his own decisions on the future of the monarchy, although there were some allegations about Meghan in the past which may worry him. Personally, I want to see unity."