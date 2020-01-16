Prince Charles 'livid' at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for decision to 'step back' from royal duties: report

Prince Charles is reportedly furious at his son Prince Harry after he and Meghan Markle announced their surprising plans to “step back” from their senior royal duties.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, revealed last week that they plan to become financially independent of the crown and split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

KATE MIDDLETON REVEALS PRINCE WILLIAM DOESN'T WANT A FOURTH CHILD

In the wake of that announcement and a royal summit Monday attended by Charles, Harry, his brother William and the queen, an insider told Us Weekly that Charles is “livid” with his son and blames the Duchess of Sussex for the decision to break from royal tradition.

However, despite the acrimony among the royals, the insider claims that Harry and Meghan aren’t regretting their choice for a second.

“They’re not having any second thoughts,” says the insider, who notes they’ve already got a three-year plan in motion.

They plan to settle in Canada and keep a vacation home in Los Angeles to continue their charitable endeavors, according to reports. They also hope to give baby Archie a sibling in the coming years as well.

ROYAL FAMILY FEARED MEGHAN MARKLE WOULD CALL FAMILY 'RACIST AND SEXIST' IN TELL-ALL INTERVIEW: REPORT

However, Charles’ reported anger at Harry and Meghan could affect their three-year plan — Charles, 71, is reportedly indirectly responsible for covering almost 95 percent of their costs.

Charles has been known to receive income from the Duchy of Cornwall, which he then divides amongst himself, his wife, his sons and his daughters-in-law to support themselves and their philanthropic work.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Duchy of Cornwall brought in over 20 million pounds last year. The question now is whether or not Charles is willing to continue that payment -- and whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will agree to accept it if he does.