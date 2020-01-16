Royal family feared Meghan Markle would call family 'racist and sexist' in tell-all interview: report

Members of the monarchy feared Meghan Markle would accuse the royal family of sexism and racism if Prince Harry and his wife's request to reduce their senior status was not approved, according to a report.

Harry and Markle announced their decision last week to give up their current senior roles and become part-time members of the royal family in order to live between the U.K. and North America while earning their own income.

Queen Elizabeth II officially signed off on the couple's shocking request earlier this week after holding a summit for discussions with her grandson Harry, but Sunday Times journalist Tom Bradby believes the 93-year-old's approval may have been made out of fear.

According to the Sunday Times, Bradby claimed the queen feared the former "Suits" star would conduct a "no-holds-barred interview" where she would possibly call out the royal family for being "racist and sexist."

"I don't think it would be pretty," Bradby explained.

In her statement, the queen made it clear that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal departure wasn't the outcome she preferred for the couple.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the reigning monarch shared in a statement. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives,” Queen Elizabeth continued. “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

Markle and Harry continue to be apart amid the Megxit fallout. Markle is currently staying in Canada with baby Archie, 8 months. Meanwhile, Harry made his first appearance at Buckingham Palace since Monday's summit in honor of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.