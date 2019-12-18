Prince Andrew plans to walk Princess Beatrice down the aisle at wedding amid Epstein scandal: report

Prince Andrew is still planning on walking his daughter Princess Beatrice down the aisle at her wedding amid the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal, according to a new report.

The disgraced Duke of York, 59, recently stepped down from his public royal duties after a woman came forward alleging she was forced to have sex with the prince nearly two decades ago. But a source told Entertainment Tonight that the scandal will not impact his fatherly duties on Beatrice's big day.

"They love him; he's family," a source told the outlet.

While the royal family is "disappointed" at Prince Andrew's alleged actions, the insider claimed he remains "utterly devoted" to Beatrice and his other daughter, Princess Eugenie.

Princess Beatrice's marriage to fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is expected to take place in 2020 although a date has not been set, according to reports.

The royal family announced their engagement in September from its official Instagram account. ET said details of the nuptials are expected to be released after the new year.

Queen Elizabeth II's son became the center of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal after Virginia Roberts, now 35, claimed she was trafficked by the convicted pedophile in a tell-all interview with BBC Panorama. She claimed she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York on three occasions nearly 20 years ago. Roberts, who now goes by Virginia Giuffre, claimed the first incident occurred when she was 17 years old.

Prince Andrew has denied the allegations and claimed he's never met Roberts, despite a photo surfacing of him and the alleged victim with his arm wrapped around her.

According to The Telegraph, Andrew's father, Prince Philip, told the royal he needed to "take his punishment" because he had endangered "the very fabric of the royal family."