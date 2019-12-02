Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts speaks out, asks UK public to 'stand up beside’ her

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions nearly 20 years ago, has shared more details of her story in a shocking interview broadcast Monday.

Roberts, now 35, told BBC Panorama in a one-hour sitdown -- reportedly conducted before the broadcaster's interview with Andrew that aired Nov. 14 -- how she first met Epstein.

According to Roberts, she was working at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as a locker room attendant when she was recruited by Epstein's on-again, off-again girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, to give Epstein massages.

Roberts said Epstein began to abuse her after Maxwell began giving her massage lessons.

“They seemed like nice people so I trusted them, and I told them that I had a really hard time in my life up until then,” said Roberts. “That was the worst thing I could have told them because they knew how vulnerable I was.”

Roberts then detailed her experiences being tracked by the couple, which included a trip to London to meet Andrew, now 59.

“I was sitting there like I was always told to do. Sit there, be quiet, be polite, laugh if someone says something funny,” she said. “I wasn’t chained to a sink, but these powerful people were my chains. I didn’t know what would happen.”

Roberts recounted visiting the exclusive Tramp nightclub with Epstein, Maxwell and Andrew, after which, Roberts claimed, she had sex with the royal at Maxwell’s London home. She was just 17 years old at the time.

"It was horrible and this guy was sweating all over me," she recalled. "His sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere. I was just like grossed out from it, but I knew I had to keep him happy because that’s what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would expect from me.

"In the car, Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey — and that just made me sick. I just didn’t expect that from royalty. I just didn’t expect that from someone people look up to and admire.”

Roberts went to describe her alleged sexual encounter with the prince in some detail.

"There was a bath,” she said. “It started there, then went into the bedroom. It didn’t last very long, the whole procedure. It was disgusting.”

She said: “He got up and he said 'Thanks'. I sat there in bed, just horrified and ashamed and felt dirty."

Roberts admitted that her memory was foggy at the time and that she might have some dates and place wrong but insisted she was certain of the key facts.

She also slammed Andrew’s claim that a photograph showing him and Roberts together with the Prince's arms around her waist was doctored.

“The people on the inside are going to keep coming with these ridiculous excuses, like his arm was elongated or the photo was doctored,” she said. “I’m calling BS on this. He knows what happened. I know what happened. And there’s only one of us telling the truth, and I know that’s me.”

People magazine shared that Buckingham Palace told the BBC that the Duke of York “unequivocally regrets his ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein and “deeply sympathizes with those affected who want some form of closure.”

The palace also stressed that “it is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.”

In a previous interview with the BBC, Andrew claimed he had “no recollection of ever meeting” Roberts, “none whatsoever.” He has since stepped down from royal duties “for the foreseeable future” because of his friendship with Epstein and the allegations of sexual wrongdoing with an underage girl. He says he is willing to cooperate with appropriate law enforcement inquiries if required to do so.

In Monday's interview, Roberts asked the British people to "stand up beside me, help me fight this fight, to not accept this as something that is OK."

"This is not some sordid sex story," Roberts said. "This is a story of being trafficked, this is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys' royalty, "

A lawyer for Maxwell, who has not been charged with any crimes, did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco and The Associated Press contributed to this report.