Prince Andrew’s father Prince Philip told the royal to ‘take his punishment’ following Epstein scandal: report

Prince Andrew is still facing the wrath of the British royal family.

The 59-year-old was given a “tense” telling off by his father Prince Philip, who told the royal to “take his punishment” because he had endangered “the very fabric of the royal family,” a palace insider told The Telegraph on Thursday.

According to the outlet, Andrew was ordered to drive 140 miles to Queen Elizabeth’s country retreat Sandringham for a “showdown” with the Duke of Edinburgh.

“It was a tense meeting and Philip told his son he had to take his punishment,” claimed the source. “There was no screaming or shouting but Philip told him in no uncertain terms that he had to step down for the sake of the monarchy. Philip doesn’t like trial by the media but he is realistic enough to realize that Andrew’s actions were a danger to the very fabric of the royal family.”

The news comes just days after Virginia Roberts, who claimed she was trafficked by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, gave a tell-all interview to BBC Panorama insisting she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York on three occasions nearly 20 years ago. Roberts, who now goes by Virginia Giuffre, claimed the first incident occurred when she was 17 years old.

The Sun reported Andrew’s older brother Prince Charles was present for the meeting.

“It was all very civilized and calm, but Charles calmly read him the riot act and told him there was no way back for him in the near future,” claimed a source. “Andrew thought he was being treated harshly as nothing has yet been proven against him, but he accepted the decision. He really had little choice.

Philip, 98, reportedly demanded Andrew to be “up front, open and honest” about “other potential bombshells.”

“Philip regrets Andrew doesn’t know how to lead a simple life,” the source told the outlet. “He thinks he’s been too extravagant.”

In a statement provided to Fox News, Buckingham Palace reiterated Andrew’s previous denial of Roberts' allegations in the wake of her latest interview.

“It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.”

The statement continued: “The Duke of York unequivocally regrets his ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein’s suicide left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims. The Duke deeply sympathizes with those affected who want some form of closure. It is his hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. The Duke is willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations if required.

“The Duke has already stated that he did not see, witness or suspect any behavior of the sort that subsequently led to Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest and conviction. He deplores the exploitation of any human being and would not condone, participate in, or encourage any such behavior.”

In the explosive tell-all interview, Roberts explained she was working at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as a locker room attendant when she was recruited by Epstein's on-again, off-again girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, to give Epstein massages.

She said the couple's alleged trafficking of her included a trip to London to meet Andrew.

“I was sitting there like I was always told to do. Sit there, be quiet, be polite, laugh if someone says something funny,” she said. “I wasn’t chained to a sink, but these powerful people were my chains. I didn’t know what would happen.”

Roberts recounted visiting the exclusive Tramp nightclub with Epstein, Maxwell and Andrew, after which, Roberts claimed, she had sex with the royal at Maxwell’s London home. She was just 17 years old at the time.

"It was horrible and this guy was sweating all over me," she recalled. "His sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere. I was just like grossed out from it, but I knew I had to keep him happy because that’s what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would expect from me.

"In the car, Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey — and that just made me sick. I just didn’t expect that from royalty. I just didn’t expect that from someone people look up to and admire.”

In a previous interview with the BBC, Andrew claimed he had “no recollection of ever meeting” Roberts, “none whatsoever.” He has since stepped down from royal duties “for the foreseeable future” because of his friendship with Epstein and the allegations of sexual wrongdoing with an underage girl. He says he is willing to cooperate with appropriate law enforcement inquiries if required to do so.

In Monday's interview, Roberts asked the British people to "stand up beside me, help me fight this fight, to not accept this as something that is OK."

"This is not some sordid sex story," she said. "This is a story of being trafficked, this is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys' royalty."

A lawyer for Maxwell, who has not been charged with any crimes, did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy and The Associated Press contributed to this report.