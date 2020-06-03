Pink slams Trump supporters, says president doesn't 'represent half of our country': 'That's not America'

Pink is posing a question.

Since last week, the singer has been very vocal in her support of the Black Lives Matter movement, sharing several posts to Instagram sporting the hashtag and encouraging donations.

On Wednesday, the "So What" singer, 40, again addressed her beliefs in a video she shared on Twitter.

"How can anyone call themselves a patriot or an American if you re-elect a president that doesn't govern, respect or represent half of our country?" she said, referring to supporters of President Trump. "That's not America. That's your America. That's not America."

Pink went on to say that some "worship the confederate flag, which is not our flag and it never will be."

"Or you're a hypocrite that doesn't actually understand the meaning of patriotism or what it means to be an American," she said with a shrug. "Truth."

The star also made her position clear over the weekend, repeatedly shutting down All Lives Matter supporters in the comments on one of her Instagram posts.

On Sunday, the singer shared a post initially written by Billie Eilish, in which Eilish, 18, explained her disdain for the All Lives Matter movement.

In the comments, several of Pink's followers expressed their disagreement.

“Totally get where you’re coming from," one fan said in the comments, per People magazine. “HOWEVER, as a person with a lawyer brain, I have to say … when you single out one race and say ‘that’ race matters. You ARE implicitly saying other races don’t matter as much. It is automatically inferred. I believe it does this situation a disjustice [sic] by putting it in the #blacklivesmatter category. This could happen to ANY ONE OF US! THAT is the atrocity! THAT is the REAL issue. It is not about race.”

Pink responded: "You are the epitome of white privilege and the saddest part is that you don’t even hear yourself and probably never will."

When another commenter said "All Business Owners Life's Matter too. [sic]," Pink responded, saying they "can't read."

Pink's sentiments come amid protests across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died while in police custody after an officer kneeled on Floyd's neck for eight minutes, moments that were captured on cellphone video.

In the footage, Floyd, 46, shouts “I cannot breathe” and “don’t kill me” before losing consciousness.

Since-fired officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder in Floyd's death.