Ellen DeGeneres criticized for deleted tweet about protests saying 'people of color'

Ellen DeGeneres caught backlash on social media after posting, and subsequently deleting, a post about the ongoing protests in the U.S. that users found to be both vague and tone-deaf.

The 62-year-old comic, known for ending each episode of her talk show with the phrase "be kind to one another," shared a powerful video urging her fans to spread love that came along with a pair of tweets advocating for people to donate to worthwhile causes to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, Insider notes that those posts came after she deleted a tweet that many were quick to criticize as being without any real substance.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER YOU GET OVER THE CORONAVIRUS?

“Like so many of you, I am angry and I am sad," DeGeneres wrote, according to screenshots. "People of color in this country have faced injustice for far too long. For things to change, things must change. We must commit ourselves to this change with conviction and love."

Although the message was clearly designed to foster unity, Ellen’s followers were quick to deride her comments. Some specifically took issue with her use of the phrase “people of color” given that the current moment is focused on the black community in America.

HELP PREVENT CORONAVIRUS WITH HAND SANITIZER: HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN

“Black people Ellen not people of color. #BlackLivesMatter," one user wrote.

"Not people of color. George Floyd was black. Why are being so cautious? Serious ?" another user wrote.

"Black people, Ellen. Now delete," a third user wrote.

Meanwhile, other people seemed to take issue with DeGeneres not putting her money where her mouth is, which she corrected in her follow up tweets after deleting her initial one.

"i still find it funny how Ellen Degeneres, a woman who is famous for boastfully signing life-size checks to random people on her show, can't even post a screenshot on the internet of her donating money in support of Black lives," one user wrote.

"Do something. Pay for police to be retrained. Pay for the lawyers of innocent protestors. Pay your staff that’s been laid off," added MTV star Ashley Brooke.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"say black and open your purse," another user noted.