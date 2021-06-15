Piers Morgan mocks Chrissy Teigen's apology for cyberbullying: 'It's all an act'

Piers Morgan is speaking out to mock Chrissy Teigen after she issued a public apology following weeks of allegations that she’s engaged in cyberbullying over the years.

On Monday, the 35-year-old took to Twitter to share a lengthy post she penned on Medium addressing the "VERY humbling few weeks" and offering her apologies to anyone she may have hurt.

Morgan penned an equally lengthy article for The Daily Mail in which he lambasted Teigen as a hypocrite for asking for forgiveness, alleging she would be one of the loudest voices saying not to forgive anyone else guilty of her same offenses.

"How hollow this sanctimonious tirade looks now as the nasty, vile truth about Chrissy Teigen has finally emerged to paint a very different picture from the self-righteous, virtuous plinth of moral perfection she wrapped herself around for years as America's celebrity Canceller-in-Chief," he wrote Tuesday.

The model and TV personality, known for her engaging presence on social media, was unusually quiet for the past few weeks after she was called out by Courtney Stodden for past cyberbullying. Soon after, apologizing to Stodden, other past instances in which she targeted Lindsay Lohan, Farrah Abraham and more received renewed attention.

Morgan reminded his readers of a 2019 bid in which Teigen encouraged people not to give their business to Equinox and SoulCycle after the owner held a fund-raising event for Donald Trump, who was also often a target of her Twitter scorn.

"That was how Teigen saw herself, and how she wanted the world to see herself – as a superior moral being, someone who epitomises the very best kind of human values," he wrote.

Morgan went on to call Teigen’s form of online activism "all an act," and denounced her as a "professional social media troll."

He also brought up several other examples of her past cyberbullying, rehashing moments when Teigen brutally mocked Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Mariah Carey, Avril Levigne and Quvenzhané Wallis.

Morgan also referenced a 2016 moment in which he was a target of Teigen’s after he criticized Jennifer Aniston’s essay about body positivity. He specifically questions in his article why Teigen was able to get away with her online presence for so long.

"It was, as I said at the time, a clear case of one cancel culture rule for the woke brigade and another for everyone us," he wrote. "If it had been a conservative celebrity who had spewed such repulsive attacks on women, Chrissy Teigen would have led the charge for that person to be shamed, vilified and cancelled. But instead of being cancelled, Teigen just carried on abusing people on Twitter."

Morgan concluded his thoughts on the matter by questioning why anyone would think Teigen deserves forgiveness if she would never exhibit it herself.