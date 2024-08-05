Pierce Brosnan, wife Keely show how marriage has beaten the odds in Hollywood: 'Here's to the next 23 years'

Pierce Brosnan can't help but share how much he loves his wife.

In honor of the couple's 23rd wedding anniversary, Brosnan took to social media to share a collage of photos featuring him and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, over the years.

"Happy 23rd anniversary my darling Keely my beautiful brown eyed girl, my north, my south, my east and west. All my love, should I fall behind wait for me," he wrote on Instagram.

The photos show Brosnan and Smith holding hands and cuddling while on the beach, both in the past and the present, as well as the couple with their arms around each other in similar poses over the years, showcasing how far the two have come together.

The "James Bond" star and Smith first met in 1994 during a chance encounter when they were both in Mexico. They married in August 2001 in Ireland. In that time, the couple welcomed their sons, Dylan and Paris. Brosnan also had three children with his first wife, Cassandra Harris.

He and Harris had one son, Sean, together, as well as her other two children, Charlotte and Christopher, from her first marriage, who Brosnan adopted.

Harris and Brosnan were married for 11 years before she died from ovarian cancer in December 1991. Many years later, in 2013, their daughter Charlotte would also go on to die from ovarian cancer, at the age of 42.

Smith shared her own post on Instagram paying tribute to her husband of 23 years, sharing photos from their wedding day, alongside the quote, "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest person I have ever known."

"Happy Anniversary my love @piercebrosnanofficial," her caption continued. "Here’s to the next 23 years together. May they continue to be creative, adventurous, loving, inspiring, and joyful. Time flys [sic] on love’s wings."

Speaking to Fox News Digital in December 2023, Brosnan shared the secret to making his relationship last in Hollywood, an industry known for short-living marriages, with stars quick to move from one relationship to the next.

He explained the two of them simply "like" and "love each other a lot" and have been able to grow together over the course of their relationship.

"And we've been down the road, and we've seen many, many hardships as families do, as we all do," he said. "But watching someone grow up with you and grow old with you is a very spiritual journey. To watch each other change… whatever it may be, the hair, the waist. But it's the love in the heart."

He credited his wife for being the one who "made a family for [their] sons," and for having always allowed him the freedom to "go out into the wild blue yonder and do what I do as a man, as an actor."

