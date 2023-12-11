Pierce Brosnan’s ‘spiritual journey’ with wife of 22 years: ‘We’ve been down the road’

Pierce Brosnan and his wife of 22 years, Keely Shaye Smith, have been through it all, and they're still going strong.

"We like each other a lot. We love each other a lot," Brosnan told Fox News Digital of the secret to their relationship. "And we've been down the road, and we've seen many, many hardships as families do, as we all do."

He continued, "But watching someone grow up with you and grow old with you is a very spiritual journey. To watch each other change … whatever it may be, the hair, the waist. But it's the love in the heart."

Brosnan, whose latest film is the action thriller "Fast Charlie," credits Smith with being "supportive" over the years as a partner and parent.

"Keeley is a journalist, a reporter. She's an artist in her own right. And as a woman, she has made a family for our sons," the 70-year-old said.

"She allows me to go out into the wild blue yonder and do what I do as a man, as an actor, [she] always has."

Brosnan and Smith married in 2001 and share sons Dylan and Paris. The "GoldenEye" star was previously married to his first wife, Cassandra Harris, until her death in 1991 from ovarian cancer. The couple shared three children: one together, Sean, and two from Harris’ first marriage, who Brosnan adopted, Charlotte and Chris. Charlotte died in 2013 at 42, also from ovarian cancer.

The "Mamma Mia" star is also a grandfather of four, with two grandchildren from his son, Sean, and two from his late daughter, Charlotte.

Together, Brosnan and Smith are exploring the art world.

Brosnan unveiled his first solo exhibition, "So Many Dreams," at Art Basel in Miami over the weekend, co-curated by Smith.

On Instagram, the actor shared a sweet selfie with Smith, writing in the caption, "On our way to Art Basel in Miami. You made it happen my love."

"At this point in our life with the art, it’s exhilarating," Brosnan told Fox News Digital.

The Irish-born actor has had a lifelong hidden passion for art: "It's always been there. Just quietly there."

He continued, "I've always been a painter, an artist at heart. So, it's a work in progress, just like the acting. You just … keep showing up, and you refine yourself and you refine the work and the message you want to tell the people."

With his pursuit of art well underway, there’s not much left on Brosnan’s bucket list.

"I have to write the memoirs here. I hear myself telling the same old story, and I sound like some old goat," he joked.

Brosnan will have plenty of people on hand to share his stories over the holidays.

"Keely’s cooking up a storm. The boys are coming home. Friends are going to come over. Very simple, very simple, and that's what we shall do," he said.

But don’t look to him for any New Year’s resolutions.

"It's too early for New Year's resolutions," he said with a laugh. "Let's just finish the year out and in good faith and hope and love each other. Let's just do that. Let's just be kind to each other. That would be a good resolution."