Philadelphia Phillies game features Rick Astley singing ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’

Rick Astley is showing some love for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 55-year-old pop star made a virtual appearance at the baseball team’s Thursday game against the Milwaukee Brewers and sang a tune for the crowd – "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."

A video of Astley was played on the jumbotron and also shared on the team’s official Twitter account.

"Hi Phillies fans, it’s Rick Astley here and it is my absolute honor to ask you, on this throwback Thursday, to join with me and sing ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game,’" he said before belting out the classic tune.

As any Phillies fan would, he inserted the team’s name into the song.

Astley is the first star to participate in the Phillies "Throwback Thursday" promotion which will feature an '80s celebrity record themselves singing the tune every home Thursday.

In a tweet that followed the video, the team referenced the popular "Rickroll" meme and wrote: "We totally could've Rickrolled this video of Rick singing but we chose not to."

"Rickroll" is a meme that references Astley’s hit, "Never Gonna Give You Up," in which the song’s iconic music video is shared by using a disguised hyperlink that will take a viewer to the video rather than the intended content.

"Never Gonna Give You Up" is easily the British-born singer’s biggest hit, having been released in 1987 and hitting No. 1 in various countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

He was also known for the hit "Together Forever," which debuted the following year and hit No. 1 in the U.S. and No. 2 in the U.K.

In 1988 Astley was nominated for the best new artist Grammy, one of each year’s most coveted awards. He lost out to Tracy Chapman.

The star is still making music and recently tapped into his 1980s roots for the single "Unwanted." According to Rolling Stone, the song will serve as the theme for the Qcode podcast of the same name.

"Unwanted" follows "New Girl" alums Lamorne Morris and Jake Johnson as a pair of slackers that set out to earn a multi-million-dollar reward for catching a wanted criminal.