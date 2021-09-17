Peter Dante, actor known for roles in Adam Sandler movies, arrested for allegedly threatening neighbor: report

Peter Dante, an actor best known for his roles in multiple Adam Sandler movies, was arrested this week for allegedly threatening his neighbor.

Online records viewed by Fox News show that Dante, 52, was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday at 9:40 a.m. with a felony charge. He was booked in Los Angeles county jail and was released that night after posting a $50,000 bond.

He is due in court on Jan. 12, 2022.

TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, reports Dante was bothered by loud noises from construction work being done at a neighbor's residence and allegedly "threatened to kill" his neighbor and harm his wife and kids.

This is not Dante's first arrest for making threats, the outlet notes. He was kicked out of a hotel and arrested in 2013 for making violent threats and using racial slurs.

Dante is known for his comedic roles in Sandler movies including "Waterboy," "50 First Dates," "Little Nicky," and "That's My Boy."

The Los Angeles Police Department did not return Fox News' request for comment. A rep for Dante could not immediately be reached by Fox News.