©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Man arrested outside of Ariana Grande's home for flashing knife: report

23-year-old brandished the weapon in front of the singer's security team, report says

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
A man was arrested in California for allegedly wielding a knife outside of Ariana Grande's home.

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that a man named Aaron Brown, 23, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 10 around 2 a.m. Online records confirm he is facing a felony charge.

According to TMZ, Brown showed up to Grande's Hollywood Hills, Calif. home that night and flashed a knife at the pop star's security team when he was asked to leave the premises and refused.

Ariana Grande has reportedly been granted a restraining order against a man who showed up to her house with a knife.

Ariana Grande has reportedly been granted a restraining order against a man who showed up to her house with a knife. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG)

The outlet reports that Brown had a desire to see Grande, 28. 

It's unclear if the "Thank U, Next" singer was home at the time of the alleged incident. Reps for Grande did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The outlet reports that Grande has filed a temporary restraining order against Brown that was granted.

