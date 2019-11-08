Pete Davidson, supermodel Kaia Gerber appeared ‘very happy’ together on recent dinner date: report

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber seem to be growing closer with each passing week.

After the pair was seen cruising around Malibu on Monday, Davidson, 25, and Gerber, 18, headed to Hollywood on Tuesday to check out one of Los Angeles’ swankiest pizza spots, Pizzeria Mozza, according to People.

An insider who spotted the cozy couple told the magazine that the duo arrived at the popular Italian restaurant holding hands and seemed to be basking in each other’s company during their night out.

“They seemed very sweet and cute together,” the source said, adding that Davidson and Gerber looked “normal and happy.”

Davidson, who recently split from actress Margaret Qualley nearly a year after his brief engagement to Ariana Grande, was spotted leaving Gerber‘s New York apartment building in late October, Page Six reported at the time.

An insider confirmed to the outlet that Davidson was there to see Gerber but said the pair are “just friends.”

Paparazzi photos also showed the “Saturday Night Live” star wearing casual clothes and AirPods as he walked in the Soho neighborhood where Gerber lives.

Rumors of an official romance between Gerber and Davidson grew after Gerber accompanied her mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, to the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Wednesday while sporting a rose gold necklace with a “P” pendant charm.

Last week, the rumored couple was photographed attending a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, though Gerber accompanied her father, businessman and former model Rande Gerber, and the pair sat separately.

Less than a week earlier, the two were spotted by an eagle-eyed fan getting close in a booth at trendy New York City brunch spot Sadelle’s on Oct. 23.

In addition to Qualley, Davidson previously dated actress Kate Beckinsale, 46, for four months before their breakup this past April. Beckinsale and director Len Wiseman, also 46, finalized their divorce on Tuesday after the former pair separated in 2015 and the director filed for divorce in 2016.

A rep for Davidson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.