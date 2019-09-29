Andie MacDowell opens up about daughter’s relationship with Pete Davidson

Andie MacDowell said in an interview on Saturday that her 24-year-old daughter Margaret Qualley “has a beautiful relationship” with “Saturday Night Live” actor Pete Davidson.

'SNL' MOCKS TRUMP IMPEACHMENT PROBE IN SEASON OPENING

People magazine reported that the two have been spotted traveling together and one witness spotted them on a flight and said it was apparent that they were together.

“They were very smiley and flirty,” the source told the magazine. “Some fans approached them and they happily signed autographs. They left the airport together for the same hotel.

Davidson was recently engaged to singer Ariana Grande and had a brief romance with Kate Beckinsale, the New York Post said.

Qualley’s career has been on the rise. She was in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and HBO’s “The Leftovers.”

US Magazine reported that her most recent relationship was with Cary Fukunaga, who is 18 years her senior.

MacDowell appears to be optimistic about their relationship.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much,” MacDowell told People. “They have a nice relationship.”