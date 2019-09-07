Expand / Collapse search
Kaia Gerber channels her supermodel mom Cindy Crawford in strappy leather outfit

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Sept. 7 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Kaia Gerber celebrated her 18th birthday in style.

The model, who was born September 3, partied Friday night at her birthday bash held at Midtown Manhattan's Edition Hotel and turned heads in an eye-popping leather outfit.

Gerber donned a Versace ensemble featuring a corset top with gold buckle detail, mini short with a high slit, and knee-high strappy boots.

Tommy Dorfman (L) and Kaia Gerber leave her 18th birthday party. 

Tommy Dorfman (L) and Kaia Gerber leave her 18th birthday party.  (James Devaney/GC Images)

The dominatrix-inspired look clearly paid homage to Gerber's supermodel mother's, Cindy Crawford, outfit from the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.

Model Cindy Crawford attends the MTV Video Music Awards on September 9, 1992

Model Cindy Crawford attends the MTV Video Music Awards on September 9, 1992 (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Ahead of her milestone day, Kaia spoke to British Vogue about turning 18.

"Being 18... means independence. Age is very much so a concept, I think it places a label on you," she said.

"Ever since I was younger people told me I was a really old soul. Because I felt I understood things I never learned."

Gerber will be hard at work over the next few weeks, walking in fashion shows during New York Fashion Week. She's previously walked for huge brands such as Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Alexander Wang and Fendi.

She previously told Teen Vogue what her favorite aspect of modeling was "the people that I meet."

"I don’t think there’s any other job where you get to learn so many things about so many different people," she added.