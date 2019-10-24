Pete Davidson seen leaving Kaia Gerber's apartment building

Newly single Pete Davidson was spotted leaving supermodel Kaia Gerber‘s apartment building on Wednesday, a source tells Page Six.

An insider confirmed Davidson, 25, was there to see Gerber, 18, but said the pair are “just friends.”

In paparazzi pictures, the “Saturday Night Live” star was photographed wearing casual clothes and AirPods as he walked in the Soho neighborhood where Gerber lives.

PETE DAVIDSON SLAMS 'CANCEL CULTURE' IN NEW STAND-UP SET, CITES HARVEY WEINSTEIN, R. KELLY, MICHAEL JACKSON

Davidson and Gerber’s reps did not respond to requests for comment.

In June, Davidson made his runway debut for Alexander Wang, and Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, modeled in the fashion show. Our insider told us the show is where Gerber and Davidson most likely met.

Just last week, Page Six confirmed Davidson is no longer dating “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actress Margaret Qualley. The pair’s short-lived romance only lasted two months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davidson also previously dated Kate Beckinsale and was engaged to Ariana Grande.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.