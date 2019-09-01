Pete Davidson dating actress Margaret Qualley: report
Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley are dating, Page Six confirms.
The “SNL” comic is in Venice, Italy, where Qualley’s new movie “Seberg” debuted Friday.
Rising star Qualley — the daughter of Andie MacDowell — is also nominated for an Emmy for FX’s “Fosse/Verdon” and starred in HBO’s “The Leftovers.”
Davidson — who was engaged to Ariana Grande and had a brief romance with Kate Beckinsale — is due back on “SNL” Sept. 28.
