Pete Davidson dating actress Margaret Qualley: report

Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley are dating, Page Six confirms.

The “SNL” comic is in Venice, Italy, where Qualley’s new movie “Seberg” debuted Friday.

Rising star Qualley — the daughter of Andie MacDowell — is also nominated for an Emmy for FX’s “Fosse/Verdon” and starred in HBO’s “The Leftovers.”

Davidson — who was engaged to Ariana Grande and had a brief romance with Kate Beckinsale — is due back on “SNL” Sept. 28.

