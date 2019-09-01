Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pete Davidson
Published

Pete Davidson dating actress Margaret Qualley: report

New York Post
close
Tomi Lahren on Pete Davidson's viral rant ripping into student audience: 'He makes a good point'Video

Tomi Lahren on Pete Davidson's viral rant ripping into student audience: 'He makes a good point'

Getty

Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley are dating, Page Six confirms.

The “SNL” comic is in Venice, Italy, where Qualley’s new movie “Seberg” debuted Friday.

Rising star Qualley — the daughter of Andie MacDowell — is also nominated for an Emmy for FX’s “Fosse/Verdon” and starred in HBO’s “The Leftovers.”

A TIMELINE OF PETE DAVIDSON'S ROMANTIC ESCAPADES

Comedian Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley attend the "Seberg" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Aug. 30, 2019 in Venice, Italy. The pair have reportedly been dating for weeks.

Comedian Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley attend the "Seberg" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Aug. 30, 2019 in Venice, Italy. The pair have reportedly been dating for weeks. (Getty)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davidson — who was engaged to Ariana Grande and had a brief romance with Kate Beckinsale — is due back on “SNL” Sept. 28.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.