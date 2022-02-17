Pete Davidson rejoins Instagram, gets followed by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pete Davidson made his return to Instagram this week.

The "Saturday Night Live" star's new verified profile went live on Wednesday. It's reportedly the fourth time he's rejoined the social media platform since first ditching it in 2018.

The funnyman's return comes just days after he was blasted online for his relationship with Kim Kardashian by her estranged husband, Kanye West . Less than 24 hours since rejoining the platform, he received follows from both his famous girlfriend and the Yeezy founder.

The rapper took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day and shared a screenshot of his ex Kardashian enjoying a date night with Davidson.

The paparazzi snap showed the pair leaving hand-in-hand from Lilia restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. While Kardashian, 41, wore a shimming fringe coat with a silver dress and metallic boots, Davidson, 28, kept his look more casual with baggy jeans and a flannel shirt.

"I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY," the 44-year-old began his post . "I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER I NEVER HAD ANYTHING AGAINST DAILYMAIL I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD."

In a separate post , West, also known as "Ye," shared a screenshot of a comment that read: "That’s what a real man does; fight for your family Ye."

"THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY," West wrote for his 12.6 million followers. "MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE."

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. She and Davidson sparked romance rumors in October, and the comedian confirmed their relationship for the first time in a recent interview in which he referred to the reality TV star as his "girlfriend."

Meanwhile, West is fresh off of a breakup from actress Julia Fox.

Earlier this week, West apologized for "harassing" Kardashian by sharing his texts from her on Instagram in which she allegedly shared her fear of Davidson getting hurt. The 44-year-old said he's taking "accountability" and is "learning in real time."

Kardashian and West share four children together.