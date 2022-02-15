Kanye West apologizes for ‘harassing’ Kim Kardashian, takes ‘accountability’: 'I'm learning in real time'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kanye West is getting hip to the times of text interaction.

The Yeezy boss is going on record admitting that his non-verbal written communication could use some work after he said some people pointed out to him that writing in all-capitalization could be misinterpreted by the receiver of the message.

"I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication," West wrote Monday on Instagram in a post he shared of himself standing alone on a stage — smoke surrounding his aura.

"I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders," he continued before pressing that he has turned a new corner in his life with regard to how he conveys his messages.

West also addressed criticism from many that he was attempting to besmirch his estranged wife Kim Kardashian — with whom he shares four children — by divulging private messages and maintained that he has owned up to the mistake and is learning to better manage his impulses.

"Thank everybody for supporting me," West wrote. "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

The rapper took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day and shared a screenshot of his ex Kim Kardashian enjoying a date night with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The paparazzi snap shows the reality TV star and the comic leaving hand-in-hand from Lilia restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. While Kardashian, 41, wore a shimming fringe coat with a silver dress and metallic boots, Davidson, 28, kept his look more casual with baggy jeans and a flannel shirt.

"I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY," the 44-year-old began his post . "I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER I NEVER HAD ANYTHING AGAINST DAILYMAIL I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD."

"I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS," West shared. "SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES."

In a separate post , West, also known as "Ye," shared a screenshot of a comment that read: "That’s what a real man does; fight for your family Ye."

"THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY," West wrote for his 12.6 million followers. "MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE."

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021.