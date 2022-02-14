Expand / Collapse search
Kanye West and Julia Fox are no longer dating

West and Fox met on New Year's Eve in Miami

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Julia Fox and Kanye West are no longer dating, according to a representative for the actress.

"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," Fox's rep confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday.

The update on Fox and West's relationship status comes after the rapper went on a day-long Instagram rant on Sunday regarding Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

West, 44, shared a photo of Davidson and Kardashian holding hands on his Instagram page. The rapper has since deleted the post, among others.

A representative for Julia Fox confirmed that the two are not dating anymore, but "remain good friends and collaborators."

KANYE WEST GOES ON INSTAGRAM RANT ABOUT KIM KARDASHIAN'S BOYFRIEND PETE DAVIDSON

"Look at this d--khead," Kanye captioned the screenshot. "I wonder if Instagram gonna shut down my page for dissing Hilary Clinton’s ex-boyfriend."

"Thank you to all my fans for having my back," he captioned a later post. "And you can google the Hilary thing. I’m not making this s--t up."

West and Fox first met on New Year's Eve, the "Uncut Gems" actress told Interview. The two immediately began dating and were even calling each other boyfriend and girlfriend, according to Fox.

West and Fox met on New Year's Eve and enjoyed a whirlwind month-long romance.

However, their romance seems to have been short-lived as West continues to publicly call on God to bring his family back together. 

Days before his Instagram rant Sunday, West took to Isocial media to share photos of Kardashian and his kids from a Vogue interview.

"GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER," he captioned the post.

West has seemingly decided to focus his time on getting back together with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. 

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. The two were married for seven years and share four children together; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has seemingly moved on with Davidson. The two were spotted enjoying a Valentine's Day date Sunday night. Davidson and Kardashian had dinner at Lilia restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. 

