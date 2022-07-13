Pete Davidson wants to be a dad: 'My dream'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pete Davidson's dream is to a be a dad.

The 28-year-old comedian opened up about his "favorite thing ever" in a preview for his upcoming interview with Kevin Hart.

"Definitely a family guy," Davidson revealed. "My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid. That's like my dream. It's like super corny, but I don't know."

"It's the best godd--n thing you can do in life," Hart responded.

"I'm so excited for that chapter," Davidson continued. "That's kind of what I'm preparing for now is trying to be like as good of a dude and develop and get better so when that happens, it's just easier."

Davidson also admitted he probably would not be a stand-up comedian if he did not have a traumatic childhood. The former "Saturday Night Live" star's father died in the 9/11 tragedy.

"If my childhood was fine, I'd probably be a construction worker in Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever," Davidson admitted. "But like, that weird s--t that it does to you and made me love comedy."

Davidson is currently dating reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who is also looking to have more kids. In April, Kardashian and her sisters were playing a game of "Most Likely" when they were asked who in the family could have six kids.

Everyone held up a photo of Kourtney, who already shares three kids with ex-beau Scott Disick. However, Kardashian held up a photo of herself.

She currently shares four children with her estranged husband Kanye West. Kardashian filed for divorce from the father of her kids in February 2021.

Davidson and Kardashian's relationship seems to be going strong. The two first sparked romance rumors in October 2021. Since then, Davidson has debuted a handful of tattoos dedicated to the SKIMS founder. The most recent one being a depiction of Aladdin and Jasmine, which seemingly references Davidson and Kardashian's skit from her time on "Saturday Night Live."