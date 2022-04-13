Kim Kardashian hints to wanting more kids amid Pete Davidson relationship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian may be adding more kids to her family in the future.

The 41-year-old beauty mogul and her siblings were asked in an interview with Access on April 11 about whom they believed would have six children, like their mother Kris Jenner.

All the Kardashian sisters held up a picture of Kourtney Kardashian, 42, with Kim being the exception. The Skims founder held up a picture of herself and her sister, Kourtney.

"You guys didn’t get me?" she said to her family.

Kim shares her four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with her estranged husband, Kanye West.

Kim was officially declared single by a judge in February 2021 and has been dating the "Saturday Night Live" star, Pete Davidson.

The duo first sparked romance rumors in October, after they kissed during a segment on "Saturday Night Live."

Kim has since made her relationship with Davidson public by sharing images of the two on her Instagram. The most recent post came on Monday of the two enjoying a "late night snack" following the "Kardashians" Hulu premiere.

Kim and Davidson were holding each other close at a dinner table, which featured sodas and half-eaten dinner plates.

The 28-year-old comedian has shared in the past that he is open to having children in his future.

In February 2020, Davidson shared with Charlamagne Tha God that one day becoming a father would be an "awesome" experience.

"I want to be there for something or do something that I didn’t have growing up. That’s my biggest thing," he shared to the rapper. "I just want to have a kid, that’s it. … [They] would keep me around, keep my head up."

Kardashian recently revealed that she and West didn’t speak for "eight months" following their divorce.

Kardashian opened up about the struggles of her divorce from her estranged husband West during a recent appearance on the podcast "Not Skinny But Not Fat."

"We went off and on," she explained. "You know, we went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce. And then we started talking again, and I went to the ‘Donda’ premiere."

She detailed that West still saw their children while the duo "took a minute of not talking."

"I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff," Kardashian said. "Him and I just took a minute of not talking. And I think in relationships, it'll be like that. I hope we, you know, are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day."

Kardashian insisted that the former couple still has "so much love for each other."

West has been silent on social media since being banned from Instagram for 24 hours in March. The rapper was banned due to a violation of Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying, a spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Instagram, confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.