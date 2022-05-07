Expand / Collapse search
Pete Davidson addresses Kanye West in new stand-up

The comedian latest show is being featured in ‘Netflix is a Joke: The Festival’

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Pete Davidson is reigniting his feud with Kanye West.

The comedian, 28, addressed his ongoing conflict with Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband in a standup show titled "Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends" which was filmed in April.

The special is being featured in "Netflix is a Joke: The Festival" and the streaming service released a few clips on Friday. In one scene, the "Saturday Night Live" star presented the crowd with a question, drawing comparisons between West and Mrs. Doubtfire.

Pete Davidson attended the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph in March 2020.

Pete Davidson attended the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph in March 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

"Does anybody else secretly hope that Kanye pulls, like, a Mrs. Doubtfire?" Davidson said. "I come home one day and they’re like, 'This is the new housekeeper.' And he’s like, 'What’s up fam!'"

KIM KARDASHIAN SAYS PETE DAVIDSON GIFTED HER 'SNL' COSTUMES THEY WORE DURING FIRST KISS

The clips continued to show other topics Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend and West have feuded about. Davidson brought up West’s accusations that he has AIDS and even claimed he went to the doctor to get tested, just in case.

West and Davidson have had a public battle, which has been broadcast across social media ever since he started dating Kardashian in the fall. 

The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star first made their relationship Instagram official in March when she posted several photos with Davidson. 

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in May. 

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in May.  (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

In February, West called out Davidson over using his mental health as a joke on "SNL".

West once again took to Instagram to defend his social media posts coming after Davidson. He called it "payback" while sharing a resurfaced "SNL" clip of the comedian performing a skit while wearing a red MAGA-style hat altered to read "MAKE KANYE 2006 AGAIN."

"HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?" West wrote in the post’s caption, which has since been deleted. 

Kanye West has had a public fued with Pete Davidson since he began dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, in the fall.  

Kanye West has had a public fued with Pete Davidson since he began dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, in the fall.   (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

Representatives for West did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. 

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.

Trending