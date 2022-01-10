Pete Davidson reveals Bob Saget helped him through 'mental health stuff'

Pete Davidson paid tribute to Bob Saget after the "Full House" star died suddenly at age 65.

The "Saturday Night Live" comic revealed that Saget helped him through "some rough mental health stuff" when he was younger.

Davidson, 28, remembered Saget as "one of the nicest men on the planet."

"When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff," Davidson wrote in a statement shared by "SNL" writer Dave Sirus on Instagram. Davidson does not have his own social media accounts.

"He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can – connecting us with doctors and new things we can try," Davidson's statement continued. "He would check in on me and make sure I was okay."

"I love you Bob it was an honor to know you," he shared. "Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family."

The "King of Staten Island" star has been outspoken about being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

The actor and comedian, who played Danny Tanner in "Full House" and "Fuller House," died after being found in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the Saget family said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."

