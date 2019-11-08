Ric Ocasek cut estranged wife Paulina Porizkova out of will: 'She has abandoned me'

Ric Ocasek cut estranged wife Paulina Porizkova out of his will before his untimely death in September.

“I have made no provision for my wife Paulina Porizkova (“Paulina”) as we are in the process of divorcing,” Ocasek wrote in his will, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

“Even if I should die before our divorce is final… Paulina is not entitled to any elective share… because she has abandoned me.”

PAULINA PORIZKOVA AND RIC OCASEK ANNOUNCE SEPARATION AFTER 28 YEARS TOGETHER

Per the documents, Ocasek's assets include $5 million in copyrights but only $15,000 in cash and $100,000 in "tangible personal property."

The singer was found dead in his New York City apartment in mid-September by Porizkova. The influential artist died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the NYC medical examiner.

Pulmonary emphysema was also a contributing factor in Ocasek's death, the medical examiner said. According to the medical examiner, the manner of death was natural.

Ocasek was recovering from surgery prior to his unexpected death.

'Even if I should die before our divorce is final… Paulina is not entitled to any elective share… because she has abandoned me.' — Ric Ocasek in his will.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA SAYS RIC OCASEK'S DEATH WAS A COMPLETE 'SHOCK,' RECALLS FINAL MOMENTS

Porizkova and Ocasek met in 1984 while filming the music video for Cars’ hit single, “Drive.” The two wed in 1989 and split in 2017 — though their divorce was never finalized before Ocasek’s death.

Porizkova took to Instagram following Ocasek’s passing to pay tribute to the late singer. “Everyone who knew Ric knew that he could be aloof. And not particularly social. But when he decided to turn his focus on you, it was as if the sun came out.”

“His smile and his gaze warmed you and made you feel like the most special person in the world. I had that gaze and smile on me for most of my life. For a long long time, no one could make me feels as loved as Ric,” Porizkova continued.

RIC OCASEK'S WIDOW PAULINA PORIZKOVA SPEAKS OUT AFTER THE CARS' SINGER'S DEATH

The couple had two sons, Jonathan and Oliver, together. Ocasek also had four sons from a previous marriage.