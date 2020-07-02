Paulina Porizkova, 55, shows off her abs while cleaning pool in animal print bikini

Paulina Porizkova flaunted her enviable abs while cleaning the pool.

The 55-year-old model posted a photo on social media of herself in a tiny 12-year-old animal-print bikini with a red towel wrapped around her waist and matching rubber gloves as she scooped up debris from the water.

"Back to what I REALLY look like, guys. My bikini is about twelve years old — it’s supposed to be a tan-thru but so far it still gives me tan lines,' she wrote. "The towel is from the A@P supermarket about eight years ago."

Porizkova said although her pool has seen better days and been cleaner in the past, it brought so much joy to her family. "All the kids in our family practically living in it all summer," she wrote.

The former fashion magazine cover star has been getting real during quarantine with her fans on social media. This week she also shared a photo of her tricolor hair on Instagram and revealed she’s been trying to embrace going gray.

Porizkova, who typically sports blonde hair, currently has blonde hair, dark brown roots at the crown of her head, and gray streaks of hair framing her face.

“Here is my tricolor hair in its full glory,” she wrote. Last year, Porizkova told New Beauty that her perspective on aging has changed.

"I’m emotionally delayed on all this stuff, because my life has been all about beauty," she explained. "I always had to be something very specific on the outside and maintain that because of my livelihood. I never got the chance to become full; I never had a chance to grow into just being a person."

Porizkova admitted that so far, she hasn't gotten Botox or fillers but every day when she looks in the mirror she asks herself, "Is today the day?"

Fox News' Naledi Ushe contributed to this report.