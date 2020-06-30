Paulina Porizkova displays her ‘tricolor hair in its full glory’ in close-up selfie

Paulina Porizkova shared an aerial view of her tricolor hair on Instagram and revealed she’s been trying to embrace going gray.

The supermodel, who typically sports blonde hair, currently has blonde hair, dark brown roots at the crown of her head, and gray streaks of hair framing her face.

“Here is my tricolor hair in its full glory,” Porizkova, 55, wrote.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA CHANNELS BRITNEY SPEARS FROM 1998 'BABY ONE MORE TIME' MUSIC VIDEO

“On my post from the before the UBS panel, so many of you commented on how I should go gray,” she continued. “And the thing is, that’s why I went blonde! So I could transfer over!”

The supermodel was under the impression that gray roots would grow in naturally and seamlessly blend with the blonde.

Porizkova added: “Only to find out that all my hair is brown save a strip in the front.”

PAULINA PORIZKOVA, 55, TALKS BARING HER ‘SOUL’ AND ‘OCCASIONALLY, THE REST’ OF HERSELF IN TOPLESS PHOTO POST

“So now what?” the supermodel asked her followers. “I also should mention that dying it all brown is probably my least favorite option, because it makes it look like a helmet AND it’s now sort of too dark for the rest of my face.”

Porizkova participated in a UBS panel last week to discuss women and finances. She posted a selfie at the time and pointed out her multicolored hair.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA REVEALS WHAT SHE 'ACTUALLY' LOOKS LIKE IN THE MORNING: 'NOT BAD FOR 55'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Weirdly, maybe because I wash it about twice a month, wear a lot of conditioner when it gets dirty and take these really cool probiotics (Seed) it has never felt healthier,” she said of her tresses.