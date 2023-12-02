Paulina Porizkova, 58, poses topless and painted in silver: Makes me ‘feel strong’

Paulina Porizkova is baring it all, posing nude and painted in silver for her latest project.

The 58-year-old former Sports Illustrated model showed off her fit physique while topless and covered in metallic silver body paint, as she graced the cover of ELLE’s Czech edition.

"I was brought up in a culture and time where nudity was common and absolutely accepted as a part of being human. I was never made to feel ashamed of an unclothed body, mine or anyone else’s," she explained in an Instagram post with a photo of the magazine cover.

"So perhaps it stand[s] to reason that as long as it is MY choice to undress, it actually makes me feel strong. It makes me feel like I have nothing to hide. This is where my power lies. Not the nudity per se, but the ability to show myself as I am."

The Czech-born Swedish supermodel explained that the silver paint symbolizes armor, as she felt like the "most powerful" woman in the room.

"The silver deflects darkness and reflects light - but allows me to feel everything," she continued.

"And that is what I see in this photo. A woman who is not ashamed for being exactly who she is. A woman who refuses to be shamed. I do not feel like this woman every day," Porizkova wrote.

She concluded, "But this is the woman I’d like to become. The one who claims her space without apologies, without guilt, without shame, and - with or without clothes."

The "No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful" author has previously been incredibly transparent about the changes to her body, hair and face, while frequently posting unfiltered photos without makeup and highlighting her graying hair.

In a video shared on Instagram in August, the supermodel showcased her "face without fillers, Botox or surgery." She juxtaposed footage of herself in "good light with professional gorgeous makeup" against footage wearing no makeup in the same lighting, and revealed that she has "never felt so desirable or beautiful."

"I have chosen not to put anything ‘into’ my face - but even with the fanciest creams and lasers that promise to restore some collagen- I am aging. Some days, I like it. I feel like my face has gained character even as it’s lost its youthful prettiness. And it seems a fair trade off. Other days, (and this is mostly only if I do a photoshoot), I have to gulp some self-acceptance. I have changed," Porizkova captioned her post.

Porizkova was 13 years old when she was discovered by modeling scout John Casablancas after her friend sent him photos of her. She went on to become a top model, appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated two years in a row, in 1984 and 1985.

After working as a model for Chanel, Versace, Hermes and Calvin Klein, she signed the highest-paying modeling contract of the time with Estée Lauder. From 2008 to 2010, Porizkova was a judge on "America's Next Top Model" and has appeared on "As The World Turns" and "The Mysteries of Laura," and she has written two books.

Porizkova was married to Ric Ocasek from 1989 until he died in 2019. They have two children, Jonathan and Oliver.