Paulina Porizkova

Paulina Porizkova avoids Botox, plastic surgery: 'I have never felt so desirable or beautiful'

The supermodel, 58, has long been vocal about her choice to stay natural

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Paulina Porizkova opens up about posing topless for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at age 53 Video

Paulina Porizkova opens up about posing topless for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at age 53

Czech-born model Paulina Porizkova called it an honor to be invited to pose topless for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at age 53.

A proponent for natural aging, Paulina Porizkova practices what she preaches.

In a video shared to Instagram, the supermodel, 58, showcased her "face without fillers, Botox or surgery." She juxtaposed footage of herself in "good light with professional gorgeous makeup" against footage wearing no makeup in the same lighting, and revealed that she has "never felt so desirable or beautiful."

"I have chosen not to put anything ‘into’ my face - but even with the fanciest creams and lasers that promise to restore some collagen- I am aging. Some days, I like it. I feel like my face has gained character even as it’s lost its youthful prettiness. And it seems a fair trade off. Other days, (and this is mostly only if I do a photoshoot), I have to gulp some self acceptance. I have changed," Porizkova captioned her post.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA GOES NUDE FOR 58TH BIRTHDAY: 'NOTHING BUT SUNSHINE AND A SMILE'

Paulina Porizkova looks up with no makeup split Paulina Porizkova looks to her right with a red lip and mascara and foundation

Paulina Porizkova shows off her face with and without makeup. (Paulina Porizkova/Instagram)

"Fortunately, this change also means being wiser. And bolder. So I keep gulping self acceptance," she admitted.

As the model has aged, she has been incredibly transparent about the changes to her body, hair and face, frequently posting unfiltered photos without makeup and highlighting her graying hair. 

Admittedly, Porizkova, who is in a relationship with producer and writer Jeff Greenstein, attributes some of her confidence to him. In May, Porizkova announced the couple had been dating for three months. 

"I won’t skip over the obvious- that there is a love in my life who finds me beautiful, and tells me so with words and actions every day- and this is really the only one I NEED to hear - But! I was on the same path before meeting him," she wrote. 

Paulina Porizkova smiles big in a pink shawl as she is hugged by Jeff Greenstein in a leather jacket and red shirt

Paulina Porizkova debuted her relationship with Jeff Greenstein earlier this year. (Paulina Porizkova/Instagram)

"I wanted to be able to accept myself as I am. And needed to know that those who love me - love me for the truth of who I am rather than who I pretend to be or who I’m expected to be," she added.

Porizokva is aware of society's perception of her - which has evolved as she has aged.

Paulina Porizkova holds and Estée Lauder fragrance in an old advertisement

Paulina Porizkova models for Estée Lauder in 1988. (Dick Loek/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

"Outside, I have changed. I’m told by society - for the worse. Inside, I have also changed. I’m told by those who matter- for the better. When I close my eyes, I have never felt so desirable or beautiful," she shared.

"When I open them, the world has never been as beautiful as it is now. So another gulp of self acceptance. Maybe, one day I can just look and see myself as I see others," she concluded.

Born in formerly known Czechoslovakia, Porizkova has been modeling since she was 15.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

