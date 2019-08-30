Harry Connick Jr. and wife Jill Goodacre still madly in love after 25 years of marriage

Harry Connick Jr. and wife Jill Goodacre still only have eyes for each other.

The couple, who have been married for 25 years, celebrated their love in a new post on Instagram.

"For you and i have a guardian angel on high with nothing to do," wrote the "American Idol" judge. He added a hashtag "true love."

The 51-year-old crooner met the former Victoria’s Secret model, 55, tied the knot in 1994. They now have three daughters: Georgia, 23, Sarah, 21, and Charlotte,17.

The crooner previously told Fox News what's special about his longtime marriage.

"Jill’s my best friend and I've known her now for 27 years. And for me, it's all about my maintaining interest in her. I mean, she's fascinating to me, she's still mysterious to me, I'm still very interested in her and everything that sort of makes her tick, and I think it's mutual," he said.

"We never really think of it in terms of keeping the spark going. I love being around her, I respect her infinitely, and I admire her so much. She's a hero of mine. We just take it day to day, and you know, count our blessings really," Connick added.

He also offered some key relationship advice: "In my experience, love and respect are paramount, and that's what my relationship with Jill is predicated upon, and that's what we try to teach our girls. I think respect in general and love are two things that we could use a lot more of."

"All I can do is try to walk the walk and improve and be a good a person as I can be," he mused.

And the couple's hardships only have made them stronger. In 2012, the former bikini model was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer.

"I was scared I was going to lose her, absolutely," Connick admitted to People magazine.

"I wasn’t going to let her see that, but I was. I know from losing my mom that the worst can happen. She’s my best friend, and I really don’t know what I would do without her." Connick's mother died from ovarian cancer when he was just 13.