Paula Abdul dons tuxedo dress at Billboard Music Awards, stuns fans with sizzling performance

According to her fans, Paula Abdul slayed the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday evening with both her outfit and her viral performance.

The dancer, 56, took the red carpet at the awards show in a white tuxedo dress with silver fringe.

Fans took to Twitter to gush over the star’s look and on-stage dance moves. Even celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Julianne Hough chimed in.

“I’m trying to give them a normal upbringing but when the little ones and I ran into the flawless @PaulaAbdul on the way to red carpet we STRAIGHT UP had to get a pic,” wrote Swift alongside a photo of the two and Swift's cats.

“Straight up one of the most legendary dancers and the woman who has the most secrets on @SimonCowell...PAULA ABDUL!!!” wrote Hough, who Abdul accidentally hit in the neck with her hat during the performance.

“Paula Abdul just tore up the stage like this at 56 and I have lower back problems and my knees crack whenever I stand up,” wrote one fan.

“Paula Abdul showed us how it's done! kill it sistah,” wrote a second.

“@PaulaAbdul is 56 years old and still killing it," said another, in part.

“OKAY QUEEN PAULA ABDUL, I SEE YOU,” a fourth commented.

Separately, Abdul is slated to begin a new residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas in August, Billboard reported.