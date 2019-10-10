Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

George Clooney calls Trump's statement on Kurds 'pretty shocking'

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Oct. 10Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Oct. 10

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Oct. 10 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

HELSINKI (AP) – George Clooney says he was appalled U.S. President Donald Trump partly justified the decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria by stating Kurds "didn't help us with Normandy" during World War II.

The politically active Hollywood actor, director and producer told a business seminar in Finland's capital on Thursday that he found Trump's words from a day earlier "a pretty shocking statement."

GEORGE CLOONEY SWEARS OFF MOTORCYCLES FOR GOOD FOLLOWING ACCIDENT: 'I WAS VERY LUCKY

Clooney accused Washington of leaving the allies of U.S. forces in Syria to deal alone with Turkey's military offensive.

GEORGE CLOONEY EXPLAINS WHY HE SUPPORTS HIS FRIEND MEGHAN MARKLE 

He said: "I'm horrified at the idea we would say that after having Kurds fight our battle for us - because we don't want to send troops there - and then say, 'OK, you're on your own.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clooney was interviewed at the Nordic Business Forum in Helsinki.