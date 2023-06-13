Expand / Collapse search
Pat Sajak's 'Wheel of Fortune' replacement: Ryan Seacrest’s name reportedly being discussed

Ryan Seacrest is among several people being considered for the game show gig, according to a report

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, takes over for Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune' Video

Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, takes over for Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, filled in for Vanna White on an episode of "Wheel of Fortune," as White was one of the contestants playing for charity.

Following "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak’s announcement Monday that he plans to retire from the long-running game show after next season, there is speculation over who might replace the 76-year-old. 

Ubiquitous host Ryan Seacrest is among several people being considered for his replacement by "Wheel of Fortune" owner Sony Group Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to "Wheel of Fortune" and reps for Seacrest for comment. 

Seacrest most recently left co-hosting duties at "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and has moved back to Los Angeles. 

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ HOST PAT SAJAK SHARES EMOTIONAL MOMENT WITH CONTESTANT

The 48-year-old also hosts "American Idol" and has led the "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve" countdown every year since 2007 when Clark stepped down.

A split photo of Pat Sajak and Ryan Seacrest smiling

Ryna Seacrest is reportedly one talent being considered for "Wheel of Fortune" once Pat Sajak retires.  (Getty)

Sajak, who has hosted "Wheel" since 1981, made his announcement on Monday.

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he tweeted. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all." 

Fans of the show have also suggested on social media that Sajak’s daughter Maggie Sajak, 28, who works as the show’s social media correspondent and stepped in for Vanna White turning letters in 2019 and earlier this year, could take over for her father. 

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest left "Live with Kelly and Ryan" earlier this year.  (Daytime Emmy Awards)

White has not commented on if she plans to stay on after Sajak exits. 

Maggie and Pat Sajak smiling

Some fans on social media have suggested Sajak's daughter Maggie could take over for him.  (Christopher Willard)

White did share words of encouragement though, tweeting, "When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!"

