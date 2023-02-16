Ryan Seacrest leaving 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

Ryan Seacrest announced his departure from "Live With Kelly and Ryan" after six seasons, calling it a "hard decision" that was "bittersweet," according to the announcement he made on Thursday's show.

Co-host Kelly Ripa will be joined by actor Mark Consuelos, her husband of 26 years, as permanent co-host for the daytime talk show, which will be renamed "Live With Kelly and Mark." Consuelos has occasionally stepped in to co-host for Seacrest.

Seacrest said he will return to guest-host occasionally, but plans to move back to the West coast where he will continue hosting American Idol.

"It was a tough, tough decision," Seacrest said on Thursday's show. " I love the fact that we get a chance to sit here every day and connect with you in your kitchens and your living rooms, at work."

"There's nothing like this on television – I'm getting emotional, I promised Kelly I would not cry – and this show comes together because of an incredible family of people," he added.

First launched in 1983, the show was originally called "The Morning Show" and then "Live with Regis and Katie Lee" from 1988-2000, which featured Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford as co-hosts. Ripa has co-hosted the show since 2001, originally with Philbin until his departure 2011, then former NFL player Michael Strahan up until 2016 when he left to join "Good Morning America" and eventually Seacrest.

"I'm so proud of you, and cheer you on endlessly," Ripa told Seacrest. "I know how much of a sacrifice it's been, I know how exhausting it is, going back and forth (from New York to L.A.)."

"OK NOW we’re empty nesters. When your friends become work mates become family. ♥️" Ripa shared on Instagram. "Congratulations [Ryan Seacrest] on surviving six winters in NYC! I’m proud of you and am forever in your corner. And [Mark Consuelos] welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship."