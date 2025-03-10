Paris Jackson slams critics of her sheer dress worn during fashion week

Paris Jackson called out Internet trolls who criticized her latest appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Michael Jackson's daughter admitted on her Instagram Stories that she received a "good amount of flack" after she stepped out last week in the city of love wearing a see-through black dress for Stella McCartney's fashion show.

Jackson, 26, wasn't sure why her ensemble ignited "mixed reviews" from so many in a series of TikTok videos reposted by fans.

"I don't really understand why the human body is a driving force for such discomfort in so many people," she stated. "It's just a body. It's just a body on a human, which is an animal."

The musician is a longtime animal advocate and practicing vegan.

"We look at other naked animals all the time," she said. "I mean, some people put dogs in sweaters, but like… I'm guilty of that sometimes as well, because it gets cold when I'm traveling, and I have little dogs that need to stay warm because I've taken them out of their natural habitat."

Jackson reiterated to her followers, "We're just animals. Don't get uncomfortable with our bodies. It's your body. You've got one. I've got one. We've all got one. It's OK. There's nothing wrong with it."

"It's just a human body."

In another video, Paris added, "We're all animals. We've all got bodies, and we've got bigger fish to fry. Let's do something for the environment, man. Let's do something for the planet, man. Stop freaking out about nipples, man."

Paris has been following in her father's footsteps as a musician since the release of her first single, "Let Down," in October 2020.

She released her debut album, "Wilted," in November of that year and has since released numerous singles and an EP.

Most recently, Paris released the single, "Hit Your Knees," which she wrote in collaboration with singer-songwriter Linda Perry.

"I haven't decided when yet, but when I was on tour with Incubus, I dropped a single that I just did with Linda Perry," she told Entertainment Tonight while on the Grammys red carpet. "She's like my Aries twin flame, so we want to keep working together. … I just like writing music. I promise it's that simple. The inspo is usually pain and love and the space between."

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.