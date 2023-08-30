Paris Jackson brushes off trolls criticizing her armpit hair in tribute video to her father Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson had to juggle two different sets of trolls while trying to honor her father Michael Jackson on what would have been his 65th birthday.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Jackson was explaining why she doesn’t always post about her father on his birthday, and while doing so, she pulled her hair up into a bun.

As she did that, she revealed some armpit hair that spurred criticism in the comments.

"You made this whole video just to show you don’t shave your armpits. Lol wow," wrote one individual.

LIFE OF MICHAEL JACKSON: THE 'KING OF POP' FROM HIS START WITH JACKSON 5, MASSIVE SOLO HITS, HIS SCANDALS

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"Shaving armpits is a kinda cleanliness," said another, with a third person demanding, "Shave your armpits."

The 25-year-old took to X, formerly Twitter, to tell off the haters.

"I wasn’t tying my hair up to show off my armpit hair," Jackson wrote. "I’ve not shaved it for years and forget it’s there all the time. get over yourselves."

She added as joke, "I was pulling my hair up to show my glass cutting jawline."

Jackson’s original reason for posting the video was to discuss why she doesn’t usually take to social media to share birthday wishes for her father, who died in 2009. She is the middle child of his three children, with older brother Prince, 26, and younger brother Blanket "Bigi," 21.

"Today’s my dad’s birthday, and back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating it, nothing like that. He actually didn’t even want us to know when his birthday was because he didn’t want us to like throw a party or anything like that," she began.

The model and actress continued, "That being said, social media is apparently how people express their love and affection these days. And if you don’t wish somebody a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don’t love them. You don’t care about them."

"There have been times where I don’t post anything for my dad’s birthday and people lose their f---ing minds. They tell me to kill myself and they’re basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram."

PARIS JACKSON SAYS COMING OUT TO 'VERY RELIGIOUS' FAMILY WAS TOUGH

Jackson then shared video of herself on stage wishing her dad a happy birthday.

"It’s also my dad’s birthday. And he would have been 65 years old today. And he put 50 years of blood, sweat, and tears and passion into doing what he did so that I can stand up here onstage in front of you and scream into a microphone. So, I owe everything to him," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She also thanked Incubus and Badflower, bands she’s been touring with since July. Jackson released her first single in 2020, titled "Let Down."

After the clip from stage, Jackson encouraged fans to do "something that he would have loved" and get involved in climate change or animal rights activism.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These are things that he loved and was very, very interested in. And I can’t speak for him because I’m a different person and I don’t know, but I’m sure he would have loved that. And so if you want to pay homage and honor him on his birthday, that would be my suggestion."