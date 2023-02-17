Paris Hilton talks being ‘a sex symbol’ and believing she was asexual before meeting husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton revealed she thought she might be asexual before meeting her now-husband, Carter Reum.

The reality television star opened up about her sexuality and said in her 20s, she started to think of herself "privately" as asexual due to traumatizing sexual experiences.

"I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me," Hilton confessed during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

HOW PARIS HILTON KEPT HER NEW BABY A SECRET, EVEN FROM HER FAMILY

"I called myself the 'kissing bandit,' because I only liked to make out. A lot of my relationships didn't work out because of that."

Hilton said her past awful, sexual experiences contributed to her fears.

In her 2020 documentary, "This Is Paris," she discussed the abuse she had suffered when she was younger, saying it had occurred at boarding schools that promised to reform troubled teens.

She also will let her walls down in her upcoming book, "Paris: The Memoir." She writes about being groomed by a male teacher when she was in middle school, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Hilton also dealt with a sex tape of her being released in 2004, against her will.

PARIS HILTON WELCOMES FIRST BABY WITH HUSBAND CARTER REUM: ‘ALREADY LOVED BEYOND WORDS’

When Hilton met her husband, Reum, that’s when things changed.

"It wasn’t until Carter that I finally am not that way," the 42-year-old laughed. "I enjoy hooking up with my husband."

"I just feel like after all the hell I’ve been through, I’m finally getting what I deserve, which is someone I can trust and someone to build a real life with," Hilton told the outlet.

In November 2021, the couple tied the knot at her grandfather's estate in Bel Air.

Hilton and Reum recently welcomed their first baby via surrogate on January 24, 2023.

"You are already loved beyond words," she wrote across her social media platforms with a blue heart emoji.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While speaking with the media outlet, the hotel heiress revealed that she kept her new baby a secret, even from her family.

"My entire life has been so public," she explained. "I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves."