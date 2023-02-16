Expand / Collapse search
How Paris Hilton kept her new baby a secret, even from her family

Carter Reum and Paris Hilton welcomed their son via surrogate in January

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Paris Hilton: I am 'turning my pain into purpose' Video

Paris Hilton: I am 'turning my pain into purpose'

Heiress and influencer Paris Hilton speaks out about the abuse she faced in a youth care facility and what she is doing now to stop it from happening in the future.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum kept the recent birth of their first child very close to home. 

Hilton's family didn't even know the couple was expecting when their surrogate gave birth to their son, she revealed in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"My entire life has been so public," she explained. "I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves."

The "Simple Life" star, 41, said that she went to extreme measures to keep the birth of her son private.

PARIS HILTON WELCOMES FIRST BABY WITH HUSBAND CARTER REUM: ‘ALREADY LOVED BEYOND WORDS’

Paris Hilton revealed that she didn't tell her family she was expecting a child until after he was born.

Paris Hilton revealed that she didn't tell her family she was expecting a child until after he was born. (Photo by Neilson Barnard)

Hilton wore a brunette wig to the hospital and checked in under an alias. As for things at home, she told her staff at home that she was painting a room in the house, which led them to being away from the home for two days.

The hotel heiress was able to keep the birth of her son a secret and announced the news herself on social media in January. "You are already loved beyond words," she wrote alongside an image of her holding her new baby's tiny hand.

Hilton shared that her family found out about her the birth of her son just before she took to social media.

Paris has already fully entered motherhood and said her son's privacy and safety is her priority: "I want to protect him and to be with him every second," she said. "You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I’ve never had before. I feel so complete now."

Although the pop culture icon has not revealed any more details about her and Reum's son – including his name – she did share that she loves to sing "the acoustic version" of her song "Stars Are Blind" to him.

Paris Hilton took to social media in January that she welcomed her first child via surrogate.

Paris Hilton took to social media in January that she welcomed her first child via surrogate. (Dan Boczarski/NBC)

As for more children in Hilton's future, she explained that she is "more interested in babies than billions," before sharing that she recently retrieved her seventh egg.

PARIS HILTON ON HUSBAND CARTER REUM: 'THIS IS MY TWIN FLAME'

Hilton also gushed about her marriage to Reum to the outlet. The couple tied the knot at her grandfather's estate in Bel Air in November 2021.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum began dating in 2019.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum began dating in 2019. (Kevin Mazur)

She said that Reum is not her "usual type" but that seems to help their relationship work. "He’s not famous. He’s smart. He comes from a nice family. He’s a good person," she said. "It was the opposite of what I had been used to when I was looking for guys."

Prior to their relationship – which started in 2019 – Hilton said she considered herself asexual because "anything sexual terrified" her.

Paris and Carter married in November 2021 at her grandfather's estate in Bel Air.

Paris and Carter married in November 2021 at her grandfather's estate in Bel Air. (Paris Hilton)

"I was known as a sex symbol, but … I called myself the ‘kissing bandit’ because I only liked to make out," Hilton elaborated. "A lot of my relationships didn’t work out because of that."

Now, she explained that she enjoys "hooking up with" her husband and said, "It wasn’t until Carter that I finally am not that way."

