Pamela Anderson stuns viewers with bizarre interview from bed with new husband Dan Hayhurst: 'Nauseating'

Pamela Anderson is making headlines for conducting a cringeworthy interview with her new husband Dan Hayhurst while the two were in bed.

Anderson, 53, stunned viewers of the British talk show "Loose Women" on Friday when she appeared in an on-camera interview cuddled up next to Hayhurst, a former "handyman" of the star who she married in December.

Speaking from bed, the "Baywatch" alum joked that the pair "haven't left here since Christmas Eve," according to the Daily Mail.

Anderson also dished on how the couple met.

"On the property," she said of her Vancouver Island home. "He was working here and I got stuck here during Covid and we got together."

Anderson revealed that Hayhurst's children are also living there. She said she's spent the last year and a half renovating her property. The former Playboy model is a Canada native.

Anderson announced last month she married Hayhurst in an intimate ceremony on Christmas Eve. Days after Anderson's big reveal, a woman claiming to be Hayhurst's ex alleged the couple's relationship began as an "affair." Anderson has yet to comment on the claims.

While on "Loose Women," Anderson said it "would have been nice" to have had guests at their small wedding, but shared that the witnesses of their nuptials "were the first nations people who came to do our blessing and get rid of our demons."

Hayhurst also answered questions and his responses raised eyebrows online. The repairman said he and Anderson may "stay in lockdown forever."

He also joked about what led Anderson to fall for him. "I couldn't resist and she couldn't resist me? I'll show you under the covers if you want,'" Hayhurst said, according to the outlet.

Anderson also spoke of the attributes that attracted her to Hayhurst. She complimented his ability to do work around the house, saying he "can actually change a light bulb." She also described him as a "good guy."

"He's the kinda guy I would have met if I didn't go round the girl and get crazy," she reportedly added.

Viewers couldn't get enough of Anderon's unconventional interview. It prompted numerous jokes and comments online who dubbed it inappropriate and "weird."

"Pamela Anderson doing an interview on #LooseWomen from her bed completely unprepared is peak 2021 energy," one Twitter user wrote.

"I’m sorry but Pamela Anderson and her husband in bed on loose women is not appropriate. Did anyone else cringe watching that?" another asked.

"Is anyone watching Pamela Anderson on loose women wtf is going on," another wrote with crying emojis.

One viewer questioned if Anderson and her husband were "drunk" or "mid shag."

"thought he was going to show us how shaved she was at one point," the person added.

Another Twitter user called the interview "nauseating" and "so not necessary."

"Why is Pamela Anderson in bed giving an interview on #LooseWomen hold the camera still. Making me feel sea sick," wrote one user, to which another agreed, "I'm howling, so cringe."

Others called it the "weirdest thing" they've ever watched, while some cast blame at the TV show itself.

"@loosewomen New low today showing Pamela Anderson in bed with her husband being interviewed! Is this entertainment? Honest to god I’m lost for words," one person tweeted.

"Just watching Pamela Anderson interview on Loose Women. So awful I had to turnover. It’s like the programme hit an all time low."

Reps for Anderson and "Loose Women" did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.