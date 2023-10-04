Pamela Anderson ditches makeup and embraces aging: ‘Chasing youth is just futile’

Pamela Anderson has been confined to a bombshell "Baywatch" identity for decades, but the actress is now choosing to strip away that persona.

For several months, Anderson has appeared on red carpets completely fresh-faced, devoid of any makeup. As a result, her beauty secrets have evolved.

"These days? Don't do anything," she explained of her current routine while attending Paris Fashion Week. "Wake up, whatever is happening is just happening. It's all about self acceptance. This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now."

Sharing with i-D Magazine that she is in her "feminine and whimsical" era, Anderson has a mantra to remind herself why she is embracing her natural look.

"Sometimes it's challenging, and you just have to understand that you're good enough and that you are beautiful. I like to say the word life-ing instead of aging," she admitted.

"Chasing youth is just futile," she said while attending the Victoria Beckham show. "You're never gonna get there. So why not embrace what's going on. And since I've really walked out the door as me, I feel like a relief. Just a weight off my shoulders. And I actually like it better. I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

"The ‘90s was the ’90s , and now it's 2023. I don't know, I like to do things that are different," she recently shared on "Entertainment Tonight" of her transition away from bold makeup in favor of a more natural look. "This is a new chapter of my life, and I don't know. Natural beauty still takes us two hours in front of a mirror," she joked.

Anderson, 56, is so determined to start fresh that she wants to rid herself of her old wardrobe, including the iconic "Baywatch" swimsuit she is known for rocking. She recently shared that the piece still fits her.

"I don’t like to waste," Anderson told People magazine. "Better to clear my mind, clear my closet. Make room for this new life. I can’t wait to see others enjoy these pieces."